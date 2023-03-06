Delhi government school Principal booked for displaying 'I Love Manish Sisodia' banner

The Delhi Police will question the principal and the management committee coordinator of a government school over a poster pasted at its main gate supporting former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia following his arrest, officials said on Sunday. An FIR was registered against school management committee coordinator Gazala for allegedly pasting the poster supporting Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy scam case on Sunday last. He resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday. "As part of the investigation, we will question both the school principal and its management committee coordinator. They will be questioned related to the incident and bound down in connection with the case," a senior police officer said.The complaint sent by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding alleged misuse of pictures of children by some leaders will also be probed alongside, he said. The complaint to NCPCR was made by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. Reacting to the NCPCR action on Tiwari's complaint, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said it was Manoj Tiwari who sang the song 'Baby beer peeke naache' and if someone goes through the lyrics they will understand how disgraceful they are.