Delhi Government To Present 10th Budget Today Based on Ram Rajya Concept

The budget for the 2024-25 financial year by the Delhi government, set to be unveiled in the Assembly on Monday, is anticipated to center around the theme of Ram Rajya, as per sources.

Insights from within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government revealed that the budget is expected to encompass provisions benefiting various segments of society in this crucial election year.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has often spoken about the concept of "Ram Rajya. In his Republic Day speech, he had said the AAP government has adopted 10 principles of Ram Rajya and is providing quality education, healthcare services, free electricity and water to people and ensuring women's safety.

Delhi's Finance Minister, Atishi, is set to present her inaugural budget since joining the cabinet in March last year. The budget is expected to allocate Rs 1,000 crore towards initiatives targeting unauthorised colonies. With approximately 1,800 unauthorised colonies housing 30% of the city's population, the Delhi government aims to enhance the road infrastructure, as well as bolster water-supply pipelines and sewer networks within these areas.

A total of 1,031 unauthorised colonies in the city are already connected to the sewer network, with a total installation of 4,000-plus kilometres of sewer lines, officials claimed. Currently, around 1,400 unauthorised colonies in Delhi have water and sewer lines, drains and a network of 5,000-plus kilometres of road, they said.

