Delhi govt adds new features to Desh Ke Mentor programme

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi on Tuesday said that new features have been added to ensure the safety and security of children in the 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme introduced by the Delhi government.

A complaint was received in the Commission regarding the Desh Ke Mentor programme alleging that as per the scheme children and unknown people are brought together for the purpose of education and career guidance which may expose children to probable safety and security risks, as per an official statement issued by the government.

Taking cognizance of the matter, NCPCR wrote to the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government seeking information on safety measures that are followed.

The explanation was not found satisfactory by the Commission when the DoE submitted the selection process of mentor and with comments on the concern raised by it.

After examining the response, NCPCR as per its mandate under sections 13 and 15 of the CPCR Act, recommended the Secretary (Education) to immediately suspend the concerned initiative till the time when all the loopholes pertaining to the safetyof children are overhauled, the statement read.

The newly added features in the programme by DoE include necessary police verification of the Mentor to be conducted by the concerned Police Station, all the conversations of the mentors and mentees will be recorded and kept by the Department, the mentor is not allowed to meet with mentees offline and contact details of the children and mentees will be masked.

The DoE also stated that all the parents of the students have been advised to ensurethe presence of any adult member of the family during the conversation between the mentor and the mentees done from time to time through the app under the Desh Ke Mentor program.

