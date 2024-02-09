Delhi Govt Clears Pension Backlog for Retired DTC Workers

The Delhi government has delivered heartening news to retired Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) workers, announcing the payment of outstanding pensions. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed remorse for the delay in disbursing the pensions, acknowledging the retirees' frustrations while assuring them of the government's commitment to rectify the situation.

Addressing the retirees, Chief Minister Kejriwal stated, "I have brought good news for all the retired elders of DTC. All the outstanding pensions have been transferred to your account. I'm sorry for the delay. I know you are angry with me. But I am your child. Please forgive me." He recounted the challenges faced by retirees in receiving pensions over the past 18 months and highlighted the government's efforts to address these issues since assuming office in 2015.

Explaining the government's proactive measures, Kejriwal emphasized, "Before our government was formed in 2015, you used to face a lot of problems in getting a pension. The then government used to say that DTC did not have funds. We cannot give you a pension. But after our government came, the Delhi government has made pension arrangements for you from its funds. You are getting a pension every month."

Taking responsibility for the delays, Kejriwal apologized to the retirees for the challenges they faced and assured them of prompt action to resolve any remaining issues. He also criticized the BJP-led central government and other parties for creating disturbances in Delhi, asserting the Delhi government's dedication to fulfilling its responsibilities despite limitations.

"We are trying to complete all of your tasks. We do not have much power right now. Whatever powers the Supreme Court granted were also revoked. The people of Delhi are my family," Kejriwal stated, reaffirming his commitment to serving the residents of Delhi.