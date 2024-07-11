Delhi Govt Hikes Charges For PUC Certificates For Petrol, and CNG-Run Four-Wheelers

The Delhi government in a move aimed at promoting cleaner air and stricter adherence to emission norms, has announced an increase in charges for Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. Effective immediately, owners of petrol and CNG-run four-wheelers will see the fee for obtaining or renewing PUC certificates rise from Rs 80 to Rs 110.

The decision to hike the PUC charges comes amidst ongoing efforts to combat air pollution in the national capital. PUC certificates are mandatory for all vehicles to ensure their emissions comply with prescribed norms. The increased fee is expected to encourage vehicle owners to undergo regular emissions testing and comply with environmental regulations more diligently. The Delhi government has been implementing various measures to improve air quality, including promoting electric vehicles and enhancing public transportation infrastructure.

The PUC Certificate is one of the important documents you must have to lawfully drive/ride a car/bike, or any vehicle for that matter, in India. In order to comply with the rules, laws and regulations of the Motor Vehicles Act, every motor vehicle in India must pass the PUC test. The PUC Certificate is issued by authorised emission testing centres located throughout the country. An emission test certificate is issued after a thorough inspection of the vehicle's exhaust gas, and the test findings are noted in the vehicle pollution certificate.

