Delhi govt releases Rs 820 crore to MCD for development works

New Delhi, June 6 The Delhi government on Friday released Rs 820 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as the first instalment of its annual allocation for development works.

Additionally, Rs 8 crore has been disbursed to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Rs 5.5 crore to the Delhi Cantonment Board.

In a significant move, the government has also allocated Rs 146 crore in subsidy to the Delhi Jal Board under the free drinking water scheme.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that this funding would not only accelerate developmental projects but also help fulfil the vision of a developed Delhi.

The funds were allocated as part of the Basic Tax Assignment (BTA) framework and have been released by the Urban Development Department.

CM Gupta affirmed the government’s commitment to giving local bodies their due share on time.

“Our aim is to transform Delhi into a modern and developed capital, and local bodies play a key role in that journey. Keeping that in mind, our government has released the first instalment of funds: Rs 820 crore to MCD, Rs 8 crore to NDMC, and Rs 5.5 crore to the Cantonment Board,” she said.

She added that previous governments were inconsistent in releasing these funds, often delaying them or disbursing partial amounts.

In contrast, her government is ensuring timely and complete payments so that civic bodies can carry out development work without financial hurdles.

This is the first instalment, and the total allocation for FY 2025-26 stands at Rs 3,282.26 crore for MCD, Rs 32.36 crore for NDMC, and Rs 22.19 crore for the Cantonment Board.

Highlighting the water supply situation, the Chief Minister also announced the disbursement of Rs 146 crore to the Delhi Jal Board as a subsidy to support the free drinking water initiative, especially for economically weaker sections.

The Chief Minister said, “In this scorching summer, ensuring clean and sufficient drinking water for every citizen of Delhi is our top priority. Water is not a privilege for a few; it is a basic right of every citizen. And it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that every household has access to safe and adequate drinking water.”

She further added that this subsidy is not just about offering free water, but also about strengthening institutions like the Delhi Jal Board to deliver uninterrupted and quality water supply across the city.

The Chief Minister said, “Our resolve is to reach every lane and every neighbourhood with clean drinking water. This is not merely a slogan, it’s our commitment, and we are working diligently to achieve it.”

