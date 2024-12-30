Delhi Govt to Suspend Bus Staff if Vehicles Do Not Stop to Pick Up Women Commuters, Says CM Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Monday that drivers and conductors of public transport buses (DTC and Cluster) will face suspension if they are found bypassing designated stops without picking up waiting female passengers. During a press conference, the chief minister urged women in Delhi to photograph such buses and share the images on social media, enabling authorities to take strict action against the offenders.

The Transport department has issued a directive requiring all DTC and Cluster bus drivers and conductors to ensure they pick up women passengers at designated stops. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi stated that any drivers or conductors found bypassing stops to avoid picking up women passengers will face suspension.

"Delhi government is committed to ensure that the women passengers freely use the buses as much as they need. The economy is strengthened if more and more women go out for work, education and other activities," she added.

Women passengers in Delhi can travel for free on public transport buses. Chief Minister Atishi explained that the government reimburses both DTC and Cluster buses for the 'pink' passes issued to women, ensuring no financial loss. She said that there is no excuse for buses not stopping for female passengers, as the scheme incurs no cost to the operators.

