Delhi Govt writes to UPSC over recruitment process for principals of govt schools

After nearly a decade, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is recruiting principals for Delhi government schools. Prior to this, the last recruitment test happened in 2012.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni to express his gratitude.

Sisodia also requested that apart from checking just the academic and administrative abilities of the applicants, this time UPSC should also look out for their ability to motivate and mentor teachers; awareness about Delhi's cultural diversity; willingness to gain new skills; adaptability in every situation; deep understanding of child behaviour and their learning abilities and most importantly if he/she owns a research-oriented approach or not.Sisodia wrote, ''July 17, 2022, will be a historical day for the education system of India because conducting the recruitment test for 363 posts by the UPSC is going to be the biggest exercise in strengthening the school system since the adoption of the National Education Policy 2020.''

He further wrote, ''many significant changes have taken place in the country's education system in the past seven years, between 2015 and 2022. Of which, the most important ones are that the Government of Delhi has been able to rebuild the public trust in the government school system and the announcement of the first education policy of the 21st century adopted by the Government of India in 2020.''The letter by Sisodia also mentioned, ''Delhi government firmly believes in the vision of National Education Policy 2020 of making India a global knowledge superpower and its aims to have an education system with equitable access to the highest quality education for all learners regardless of social or economic background.''

The Deputy Chief Minister in his letter said, ''the role of principals is not just of an academic administrator but that of a complete school leader too. Whether a school will function like an outpost of the Education Department's headquarter or as an institution with a life of its own is contingent upon the personality of its principal. The average enrolment in a school by Delhi Government is about 1800. The Principal has a huge responsibility because the life of these students is shaped by his/her leadership, commitment and belief.''

UPSC examines a candidate for the post of Principals on six subject matters which include general knowledge, language skills, reasoning and aptitude, education policies and evaluation, management and financial administration and office procedure. Sisodia requested UPSC should also look out for qualities and abilities like: His/her belief in every child and his/her abilities to learn; Respect for Delhi's culture and diversity; understanding of the ground realities of Delhi; Ability to inspire and mentor teachers; Owns a research-oriented mindset, willing to read and learnThe Deputy Chief Minister suggested that the UPSC's selection panel should select the candidate only if they have all these abilities and qualities to provide a better future to children of Delhi government schools.

( With inputs from ANI )

