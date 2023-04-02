Delhi: Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital starts Bronchoscopy facility to improve patient care

New Delhi, [India], April 2 : Bronchoscopy test facilities have been started in the newly established department of respiratory medicine at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in east Delhi for the convenience of patients.

Bronchoscopy is a test to view the airways and diagnose lung disease.

This new milestone has been achieved under the leadership of newly appointed Medical Director Dr Asmita M Rathore and Principal Dr Piyush Gupta of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and University College of Medical Sciences, a statement said.

Bronchoscopy test is very useful for the diagnosis of many respiratory conditions like cancers, tuberculosis, hemoptysis etc., apart from having therapeutic indications, the statement said.

"Till now the patients were being referred to other hospitals for the above procedure but now with the in-house availability of the same, the patient care shall improve apart from adding to the convenience of the patients," said Medical Director Dr Asmita M Rathore.

"The new department of Respiratory Medicine was recently started with Dr Amit Kumar Verma as head of the Department. Further in the future hospital plans to add on more services like advanced pulmonary function testing, sleep study, and allergy testing, so that referrals to other hospitals are reduced," said, Dr Rajat Jhamb, Media spokesperson and Additional Medical superintendent GTBH.

He further added that the expansion of the Respiratory Medicine department in terms of manpower and infrastructure is also in process and with the new building being in the final stages in GTB Hospital, it will have more beds and added facilities for the convenience of the patients.

