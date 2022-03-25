Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP ink agreement for hassle-free transportation

The Governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have signed a Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreements (CRCTA) covering both contract carriage and stage carriage as its validity is coming to an end soon.

On the initiative of Member Secretary, NCRPB, and with the consent of the NCR participating States, NCRPB simultaneously worked on having the revised Agreement, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs informed in a statement today.

One of the policy proposals of the Regional Plan-2021 for the National Capital Region is the unrestricted movement of buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws within the NCR. Implementation of this policy is important to facilitate the general public to commute between Delhi and the rest of NCR seamlessly.

Now, as the NCR States with the efforts of their respective Transport Commissioners and Secretaries, have completed necessary action required u/s (5) and (6) of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and notified the Combined RCTA. NCR Planning Board is happy to finally issue the Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreements (CRCTA) covering both Contract Carriage and Stage Carriage.

The agreement provides for countersigning of permits/licences for motor cabs/Taxis/Auto Rickshaw registered in NCR for seamless movement single point taxation for mass public transport vehicles of State transport undertaking inter-city buses, to ease traffic congestion and reduce air pollution, clean emission norms as per Government of India, provisions for aggregators and e-vehicles as per Ministry of Power (MOP) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways guidelines etc.

