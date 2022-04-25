Delhi HC asks Centre to consider double-sided printing for judicial filings

New Delhi, April 25 The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and others to consider the use of double-sided A4 pages for filing cases before the Court.

Seeking a status report in the matter from HC's Registrar General and the Union Law and Justice Ministry by July 12, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla sought that they consider the request which aims to save space as well as environment.

The bench has granted the government four weeks to file an affidavit.

In the Public Interest Litigation filed by think tank, Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change, it was highlighted that even the Supreme Court has permitted double-sided- printing. During the course of the hearing, the petitioner argued that the government should issue a circular to all High Courts in this regard.

It was also pointed out an earlier direction of the court regarding the uniform use of A4 size paper for all kinds of pleadings contained in petitions, affidavits, applications or other documents, etc, and all memorandum of appeals, orders, and judgments in the Delhi High Court as well as District Courts in Delhi.

The bench also observed that "if the Supreme Court has done it we should do it as well".

