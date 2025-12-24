Delhi HC asks DDA, MCD to act against illegal cafes, restaurants in Majnu Ka Tila, New Aruna Nagar

New Delhi, Dec 24 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the city government to take action against cafes, bars, nightclubs, restaurants and hotels operating in Majnu ka Tila and New Aruna Nagar without sanctioned building plans and in violation of safety norms.

A Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) flagging concerns over unauthorised commercial establishments functioning in multi-storey buildings along the Yamuna river bank.

The plea sought directions to inspect and act against cafes, hotels and restaurants running without requisite permissions and sanctioned building plans.

It also urged the Delhi High Court to direct the MCD and the Delhi Fire Services to enforce the National Building Code and applicable fire safety measures in the area.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the DDA informed the CJ Upadhyaya-led Bench that a suo motu complaint has already been registered on the portal of the special task force.

Taking note of the submission, the Delhi High Court disposed of the plea, directing the authorities to take appropriate action under law after reviewing the grievances raised by the petitioners.

“In view of the fact that a suo motu complaint has already been registered by the DDA, we dispose of the petition with a direction to the authorities to take appropriate action which may be warranted under law,” ordered the CJ Upadhyaya-led Bench.

It further directed the civic authorities to take action with expedition, preferably within three months. During the hearing, the Delhi High Court orally remarked that “half of the Delhi University students are there”, urging the authorities to ensure timely action.

In a lighter vein, CJI Upadhyaya observed, “Except the momo cart, everything shall be removed.”

The PIL highlighted that several structures in Majnu Ka Tila and New Aruna Nagar rise to “7–8 floors, with illegal basements, rooftops, and recreational facilities,” contending that the “structural and operational conditions of these buildings create an immediate and life‑threatening hazard.”

The petitioners claimed that most buildings lack staircases beyond the third or fourth floor, leaving “only small, low‑capacity lifts as vertical access.”

Where staircases do exist, they are allegedly “narrow, unlit, and poorly maintained,” and several terraces or rooftops are blocked or enclosed, leaving visitors without any effective evacuation route.

Referring to a recent tragic nightclub fire in Goa, the plea cautioned that it serves as “a stark warning of what could occur in similar circumstances”.

