Delhi HC criticises state functionaries for rampant dairy law violations

New Delhi, June 7 The Delhi High Court has expressed strong disapproval of the persistent violation of laws by dairy owners in the nine dairy colonies of the national Capital.

The court noted a significant lack of will among state functionaries to address these violations, which not only affect public health but also involve extreme cruelty to animals.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora made these observations while dealing with a plea alleging violations of various laws in Delhi's dairy colonies, filed by Sunayana Sibal, Asher Jessudoss, and Akshita Kukreja.

“These violations not only affect the health of the citizens and residents who are consuming the milk being produced in these dairies but are also wrapped in extreme cruelty to the animals housed in these dairies,” the Bench remarked.

The court noted "abject dereliction of duties" by the Delhi Government's Animal Husbandry Unit, stating that this unit has failed in its primary function of granting and regulating licences for these dairies under the 1978 Rules.

Moreover, the court noted the absence of functional and stocked veterinary hospitals in these nine dairy colonies.

The court criticised the state's reluctance to relocate the Ghazipur and Bhalswa dairy colonies despite their proximity to landfills and the adverse impact on public health.

“It also appears to this Court that alternate land within Delhi or outside would be required for shifting the Ghazipur and Bhalswa dairies, and therefore, it may be necessary to have the presence of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India through its Secretary,” the court stated.

Consequently, the court impleaded the Drugs Controller General of India, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Fisheries, and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the matter.

Last month, the court had issued directives to combat the use of spurious Oxytocin hormone in the dairy colonies across the national Capital, stressing the need to address animal cruelty and public health concerns.

The court had asked the Department of Drugs Control, GNCTD, to conduct regular inspections and ensure that cases of spurious Oxytocin usage or possession are registered under the pertinent laws.

The Intelligence Department of the Delhi Police had been tasked with identifying the sources of Oxytocin and taking legal action against the offenders.

The plea pointed to the necessity of relocating dairies to areas with adequate infrastructure and sanitary conditions to safeguard public health and prevent animal cruelty.

Expressing concern over the dairies located near the landfill sites, the court had stressed the urgency of relocating such facilities due to potential health hazards posed by contaminated feed and milk.

Officials were tasked with exploring suitable relocation sites and coordinating efforts to address the complex issues surrounding dairy operations in Delhi.

