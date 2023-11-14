Delhi HC declines to hear plea to reopen 100-yr-old Roshanara Club

New Delhi, Nov 14 The Delhi High Court has refused to entertain an application seeking the reopening of the century-old Roshanara Club.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma (now elevated to SC) and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was dealing with the interim application filed by club member Manish Aggarwal, who argued that the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) sealing of the club violated constitutional and statutory rights.

Aggarwal also contested the constitutionality of Section 3 of The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

The court cited the DDA's assurance that they were finalising a scheme for the club's smooth operation, leading to the denial of interim relief.

Saying that the court was already addressing the club's management issue through a pending writ petition, the bench concluded that no interim order could be granted at this stage.

It noted that a similar request had been made before the Supreme Court, seeking the restoration of possession to Roshanara Club, but relief was not granted. This decision follows the directive by the court, instructing the DDA to devise a scheme for the club's operation, without returning possession to the former management.

The case is now scheduled for a hearing on December 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor