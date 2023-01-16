Delhi HC dismisses review plea challenging CJI Chandrachud appointment, finds no error in earlier order

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a review plea moved against an order dismissing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

The Division Bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vikas Mahajan while dismissing the review plea said, the petitioner is unable to show any error apparent on the face of the record. The petition is accordingly dismissed.

The court while dismissing the plea noted that this review petition is an appeal disguised as a review since the same does not fall within four corners of review.

Last week the Division Bench led by the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court recused from hearing a review plea and said, we had passed the order dismissing this PIL, it would be appropriate if the review plea is heard by some other bench.

Earlier Delhi High Court had termed the petition publicity interest litigation and imposed a cost of Rs. One lakh on the petitioner Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari. Petitioner is said to be a president of an organisation named Gram Uday Foundation.

"Present petition has only been filed only to gain publicity without there being any material," the bench had said.

The petitioner argued that the appointment of CJI Chandrachud was made in violation of the constitutional provisions. He had prayed for an immediate stay on the appointment.

He also sought an inquiry by security agencies to ascertain that the new CJI doesn't have any relations with Naxalite Christian terrorists and anti-nationals.

On November 9, 2022, Justice DY Chanderchud was sworn in as Chief Justice of India after Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demitted office.

The senior judge of the Supreme Court of India Justice D Y Chandrachud has become the 50th head of the Judiciary of the country. He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024.

Justice Chandrachud's father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978, to July 11, 1985.

This has become the first time in the history of the judiciary that both father and son have become CJI.

( With inputs from ANI )

