Delhi HC expresses grave concern over capital's deteriorating drainage system

New Delhi, Jan 10 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticised the capital's drainage system, describing it as "absolutely pathetic" and in a "very bad state of affairs".

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P.S. Arora, expressed dismay at the collapse of the drainage system, stressing the severity of the situation.

Highlighting the issue during a hearing on suo motu petitions addressing water-logging problems and rainwater harvesting in Delhi, the bench pointed out instances of flooding in newly-constructed areas.

The judges questioned the efficacy of the drainage system, noting that even with advanced technologies, these areas faced water-logging.

The court cited specific cases of waterlogging in New Delhi, recounting complaints of fish entering drawing rooms during monsoons and even a snake found inside a bungalow due to flooding.

It cited the broken sewage lines at prominent locations like ITO, near the Delhi Zoo, and near the high court, underscoring the callousness of authorities.

Expressing frustration with the lack of a common verified plan for the drainage system, the court said that the annual sight of the Minto Bridge submerged in water during monsoons highlighted the city's drainage challenges.

It admonished authorities for their negligence, stating: "Things are very very bad, and you agencies cannot be tamed by anyone."

Urging immediate action, the court directed authorities to treat the situation as a "wake-up call" and commence work promptly, rather than waiting for the monsoon season.

The judges stressed the need for clear instructions and criticised the practice of sweepers dumping garbage into drains without proper guidelines.

It urged the lawyers representing the involved agencies to engage in a "brainstorming session" with authorities to propose viable solutions. Parties such as the Centre, Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Police, and other relevant bodies are parties to the petitions, reflecting the wide-ranging concern over the city's drainage woes. The next hearing is listed to come up on January 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor