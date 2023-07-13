Delhi HC hands 3-month imprisonment to biz tycoon's son on failure to pay maintenance to woman

New Delhi, July 13 The Delhi High Court has handed three-month imprisonment to Veer Singh, the son of Max Group founder-chairman Analjit Singh, for failing to make maintenance payments to a woman even after a judicial order recording his undertaking stating the same. The woman had previously accused him of entering into a fraudulent marriage with her.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 2000.

"From the submissions of the learned counsel for the respondent, it is evident that he is not willing to purge the contempt by complying with the orders or to address on the sentence, we hereby sentence him for Simple Imprisonment of three months with fine of Rs 2,000/-," the court said.

The court also directed the local police to issue arrest warrants for the man.

"The SHO, Tilak Marg is directed to issue warrants of arrest against the respondent and shall also get the Look Out circular issued against the respondent," the court said in its order copy.

Furthermore, the court ordered the issuance of a Look Out Circular as the man's counsel claimed he was currently out of the country and unable to appear in court.

The case is scheduled to be heard again on July 19.

The case stemmed from the woman's allegation of contempt of court against the man for his failure to comply with a previous court order issued on June 1.

She told the bench that on June 1, a court had recorded a categorical undertaking and assurance made by him, who appeared through video-conferencing, that he will make outstanding payment of rent and maintenance for the month of May within 24 hours and for June before June 07.

The court had also recorded his undertaking that he shall continue to pay the maintenance amount as he has been doing in the past, on or before the 7th day of each English calendar month.

The woman alleged that the man is habitual in his "disrespect and disdain" for the law and has deliberately violated various judicial orders, including those passed with his consent, undertakings and assurance.

The parties are involved in various legal proceedings, including custody disputes over their four-year-old child and a criminal case in which the woman has accused the man of raping her under false pretenses of marriage.

On March 27, Additional Sessions Judge of Saket Courts, Arul Verma, had directed the police to register an FIR under Sections 376, 493, 496, 417, 341, 342 and 354C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for inducing the woman to cohabit and have sexual relations with him (Veer Singh) without her consent.

The woman had alleged that Singh has "committed rape upon her" as she entered into a sexual relationship with him on the belief that she is "lawfully married" to him and that he is her husband.

She had alleged that after a sham ceremony was orchestrated by Singh and his family members, the woman has been deceived, followed and observed without her consent. It is alleged that Singh placed CCTV cameras and baby monitors in the bedrooms and the lobby, and recorded her movements without her consent and knowledge.

The high court had later stayed the Sessions court order that had directed the police to register an FIR against Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor