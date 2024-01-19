Delhi HC initiates contempt case against litigant for abuse in virtual proceedings

New Delhi, Jan 19 The Delhi High Court has taken suo motu action in a contempt case against litigant Anita Kumari Gupta for alleged verbal abuse during virtual court proceedings.

Gupta, residing in Sydney, faces contempt charges for making derogatory remarks that lowered the dignity of the court.

Describing Gupta's comments as "patently contemptuous," Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a show cause notice, directing Gupta to explain why she should not be punished under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

The court also asked the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to impound Gupta's passport or visa upon her arrival in India, should she return before the next hearing on April 16.

Moreover, Justice Krishna ordered that Gupta not be allowed to leave the country without the court's permission if she arrives in India.

The High Commission of India in Canberra was directed to communicate the court's order to Gupta through the Consulate General of India in Sydney.

The contempt case stems from an incident during virtual proceedings on January 10, where Gupta, participating through video conferencing, reportedly abused the court after the adjournment of her case.

After the date was given and another item was taken up, Gupta, who had joined the proceedings through video conferencing, “abused the Court” saying: "What the f.... is going on in this court”.

The court deemed the derogatory remarks as contemptuous, showing a disregard for the court's dignity despite consent from the parties on the scheduled hearing dates.

