Delhi HC issues notice on ex-AAP councillor’s bail plea in Ankit Sharma murder case

New Delhi, Dec 24 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police on a plea filed by former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain seeking bail in connection with Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma's murder case during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

A bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta sought Delhi Police’s reply on Tahir Hussain's plea against the December 3 order of the trial court rejecting his bail application.

The matter will be heard now on January 15, next year.

In March 2023, a court here had framed murder charges against Tahir Hussain in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala of Karkardooma Courts had framed charges against 11 people, including Hussain and said that they are liable to be tried for offences under Sections 147 (Rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 302 (Murder) read with 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hussain was also charged under sections 505, 109 and 114 of IPC.

The trial court had noted that Hussain was the one who encouraged the mob to kill Hindus and urged them to "not spare them".

On February 26, 2020, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered by Sharma's father, Ravinder Kumar alleging that demonstrations by anti-CAA and pro-CAA protesters went on for two to three days at Chand Bagh Pulia, Main Karawal Nagar Road.

"On February 25, 2020, my son went out to buy household goods but did not return for a long time," he alleged.

Kumar was informed by locals that a boy had been thrown into the Khajuri Khas nala from the Masjid of Chand Bagh pulia. Subsequently, Sharma's body was recovered from the drain. Kumar has alleged Hussain's and his goons' hand behind Sharma's murder.

Hussain has sought bail on parity with accused Shoaib Alam, Gulfam, and Javed, who were granted bail in May this year on the grounds of delay in the commencement of the trial.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for fielding Tahir Hussain as a candidate from the Mustafabad constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The announcement drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused AIMIM of acting as the AAP's "B-team" and warned of serious consequences if any attempt was made to incite communal unrest in the national capital.

Speaking to IANS, BJP State Vice President Kapil Mishra accused Owaisi and other "secular parties" of provoking Hindus in Delhi by fielding Hussain.

"This is a clear attempt to disrupt the peace in Delhi. Last time, Shaheen Bagh protests were staged before the elections. If riots are incited in the name of Tahir Hussain this time, there will be consequences," Mishra warned.

