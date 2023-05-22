Delhi HC issues summons to BBC in a defamation suit against banned docu

New Delhi, May 22 The Delhi High Court on Monday issued summons to the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) in a defamation suit against the banned documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The suit filed by a Gujarat-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Justice on Trial, claims that the documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question', "cast a slur" on the country's reputation and that of the judiciary and the Prime Minister.

Justice Datta while issuing summons in the suit, listed the matter for hearing next in September.

"It is contended that the said documentary makes defamatory imputation and caste slur on reputation of the Country and Judiciary and against the Prime Minister of India. Issue notice to the respondents through all permissible modes," the judge ordered.

Appearing for the NGO, senior advocate Harish Salve said that the documentary has defamed India and the whole system including the judiciary.

Earlier in another case related to the documentary, a Delhi court had issued summons to the BBC, Wikimedia Foundation, and the US-based digital library Internet Archive in a defamation suit filed by BJP leader Binay Kumar Singh seeking to restrain them from publishing the documentary or any other material related to the RSS and VHP.



