Delhi HC nixes AAP MLA's plea against police listing him as bad character

New Delhi, Jan 19 The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan's plea challenging opening of history sheet against him and listing him as bad character by the Delhi Police last year.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, however, granted him liberty to submit a representation to the Delhi Police.

Representing Khan, Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui contended that at the time of opening a history sheet, the police officer, according to the law, should have stated the reason, but in Khan's case, the rules were not followed and he was listed as bad character.

He further objected that the police has not abided by the rules, and said that things that are supposed to be kept confidential were given out to media without my knowledge.

"On the face of it, their conduct is malafide. They leaked it to the media before it was sent to me (petitioner). It has been published in all the newspapers. This is in complete violation of my Article 21 rights," Khan said.

"As per their own circular issued by the DCP Headquarters, it mandates that the DCP concerned has to record reasons where there is no conviction," he added.

To that, counsel for Delhi Police argued that nothing was leaked by their side but himself.

"He is a political person. He may have leaked it himself. We have not leaked anything. He has 16 FIRs against him," the counsel said.

Khan's counsel argued that the concerned Station House Officer has conducted the exercise in a malafide manner, without any material or basis to substantiate the allegations against his client.

