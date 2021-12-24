Delhi HC refuses to direct ED for recording PFI members' statements in Kerala

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to issue any direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for recording the statements of Popular Front of India (PFI) members in Kerala in a money laundering case.

The Court said that it cannot dictate the manner of conducting a probe as it is not their job.

Justice Anu Malhotra, however, remarked that the agency can conduct the interrogation in its Kerala zonal when restrictions are imposed on travelling to the national capital due to the pandemic.

Further, the Court also pointed out that there is no restriction on travelling at this moment.

PFI members have urged the Court to issue direction to the agency to interrogate them in Kerala zonal office due to COVID-19 as they are not residents of Delhi.

Earlier, Delhi HC had issued notice to the ED to file a response to the PFI petition challenging a money laundering case registered against it.

Advocate Adit Pujari, appearing for PFI, claimed that several of its members have received various summons for inquiry into the matter.

Advocate Pujari told the court that the investigation in the matter arises from a National Investigation Agency (NIA) case. NIA is probing a matter pertaining to the training of people in Kerala for carrying out anti-national activities.

Advocate Pujari also expressed doubt on ED for not following the Supreme Court's directions in connection to the installation of CCTV cameras at places of interrogation.

But Advocate Amit Mahajan, appearing for the ED, had said that it is following the direction of the top Court.

( With inputs from ANI )

