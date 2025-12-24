Delhi HC refuses to stay ‘UP 77’ release; producer says not based on Vikas Dubey

New Delhi, Dec 24 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to issue an interim order against the release of the upcoming web series 'UP 77', which is allegedly based on the life of slain Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Sachin Datta, while hearing a writ petition filed by Dubey’s wife, Richa Dubey, recorded the producer’s undertaking that the show is a work of pure fiction and not based on the life of any real person.

Justice Datta also noted the producer’s submission that a disclaimer clarifying the fictional nature of the web series would be displayed before every episode.

Furthermore, the Delhi High Court recorded the producer’s assurance that none of the promotional material would refer to the name of the deceased gangster.

“It is further stated by the private respondents that they will issue an undertaking or press release to deal with the concerns of the petitioner that the series is not based on a real-life story. An affidavit to the said effect be filed within two weeks,” observed Justice Datta, while declining to pass any interim order restraining the release of the series at this stage.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 7, 2026.

The web series is slated to be released on December 25 on Waves, an over-the-top platform launched by Prasar Bharti.

On Monday, notices were issued to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as the OTT platform. During the hearing, counsel for Richa Dubey argued that the series, though claiming to be fictional, draws heavily from her husband’s life and the events surrounding his killing, thereby causing grave prejudice, stigma and reputational harm to her and her children.

It was contended that the series contains unauthorised biographical depiction, sensationalised personal events and private incidents, amounting to an invasion of privacy and violation of dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution.

She apprehended that the release would permanently damage her dignity, reopen past trauma and endanger her safety. Vikas Dubey’s village, Bikru in Kanpur, had hit national headlines in July 2020, when eight police personnel were gunned down during a raid to arrest him.

The incident triggered nationwide outrage, following which Dubey and several of his associates were killed in police encounters, while many others were arrested and subsequently convicted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor