Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea to restore vacations in NCDRC calendar

New Delhi, April 28 The Delhi High Court has sought the Central government's reply to a plea to reinstate summer and winter vacations in the calendar of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

Justice Subramonium Prasad has issued notice and sought a response from the Central government within three weeks.

Unlike the NCDRC, which operates year-round, certain State and District Commissions observe vacations ranging from 13 to 47 days, including summer, winter, and Dussehra breaks.

The court's notice comes in response to a petition filed by the All India Bar Association of National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission seeking to revert to the pre-Covid calendars for the NCDRC, aligning them with the schedules of the Supreme Court and other tribunals and commissions.

In the interim, the petition requests that no further cases be listed in the commission during June and the last week of December, except for urgent matters at the request of advocates or parties.

The plea is scheduled for the next hearing on May 20.

