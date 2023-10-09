Delhi HC sets aside transfer of disciplinary proceedings case of IPS officer

New Delhi, Oct 9 The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside the transfer of the disciplinary proceedings case against 1998-batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre, Amit Lodha, from the Patna bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to New Delhi.

The court said that it was incumbent upon the CAT Chairman to pass a reasoned order in the interest of justice and directed the CAT to reconsider the issue by issuing a speaking order.

Lodha faced disciplinary proceedings in Bihar related to allegations of corruption, gross irregularities, and arbitrariness, among others.

He challenged these proceedings before the Patna bench of the CAT and sought a transfer of the case to the principal bench in New Delhi.

In its decision, the court stated that one of the principles of natural justice is the requirement to pass a reasoned or speaking order, especially when the parties involved present opposing arguments.

The court directed that no proceedings shall be held in the matter pending before the principal bench until the CAT Chairman issues a fresh decision.

