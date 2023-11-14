Delhi HC to consider policy framing for dealing with property of orphan kids

New Delhi, Nov 14 The Delhi High Court is set to consider framing a policy for handling the property of children who have lost both parents, as per a case involving two minors.

Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a petition filed by two children, whose father had tragically killed their mother and then died by suicide last year.

Despite relatives expressing a willingness to care for the children, the minors declined to go with them.

The minors, currently residing at Udayan Ghar for Boys, expressed concern that their parents' properties were being mismanaged.

The children filed a petition through the shelter home, seeking the court's intervention through its parens patriae jurisdiction to safeguard their interests.

The court has appointed Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan as an amicus curiae in the matter.

Krishnan has been requested to provide valuable inputs to help formulate a policy in such cases, stressing on the importance of addressing the unique circumstances of children who have lost both parents.

The court has summoned the response of the Delhi government on the children's plea, directing replies to be filed within two weeks.

The case is scheduled for further hearing on December 6.

