Delhi HC to pronounce tomorrow its decision on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

New Delhi, Sep 1 The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday deliver its decision on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and several others accused in the 2020 Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case.

As per the causelist published on the website of the Delhi High Court, a Bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur is scheduled to pronounce the verdict in the post-lunch session on September 2.

In July this year, the Justice Chawla-led Bench reserved its decision after hearing the oral submissions advanced on behalf of the accused and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the Delhi Police.

Opposing the bail pleas, Solicitor General Mehta, the second highest law officer of the Centre, said that the long incarceration of the accused individuals should not be a ground for their release on bail pending trial since they were involved in a well-orchestrated criminal conspiracy to put the entire country to shame ahead of the visit of the US President Donald Trump in 2020.

"If you (referring to accused persons) are doing something against the nation, then you better be in jail till you are acquitted or convicted," he had submitted.

"It is not just a case of bail in regular riots cases, it is a very well thought and well orchestrated criminal conspiracy which starts in the capital of the country aiming at a particular day and time," Mehta added.

The Solicitor General, referring to speeches made by Sharjeel Imam, had said that there was a preparation to divide the nation based on a particular religion.

"Their intention was to divide the nation on religious lines. The intention was to cause national embarrassment at global level," he asserted.

During his arguments, Mehta referred to several global media posts relating to the Delhi riots, and said that the accused were not protesting against a law but were planning something sinister.

He shared an earlier court order denying bail to Umar Khalid, where the entire episode was termed as a "terrorist act".

"Please do not treat it as a mere riots case. It is a case of premeditated attack on the sovereignty of the nation by doing something in the national capital," concluded Mehta.

