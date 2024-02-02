Delhi High Court Allows Mahua Moitra to Withdraw Plea Against Eviction from Government Bungalow

The Delhi High Court granted permission on Friday for expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra to withdraw her petition challenging the eviction notice issued by the Directorate of Estates (DoE), which instructed her to vacate the government accommodation allotted to her. Moitra's legal representative stated that the petition had become moot as she had already vacated the premises.

"The petitioner is already stated to have vacated the accommodation in question. The petition is dismissed as withdrawn," stated Justice Sachin Datta. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader moved out of the government bungalow on January 19 following the high court's refusal to grant her interim relief.

On January 18, the high court had rejected Moitra's plea seeking to prevent authorities from evicting her from the government bungalow after her allotment was canceled due to her expulsion, citing medical reasons.

Moitra, a single woman undergoing medical treatment in a local hospital, expressed willingness to pay any required charges. However, the high court noted that the issue of her expulsion was pending before the Supreme Court, and the extension of time to vacate the government accommodation was linked to that. As of now, she has no legal right to the premises.

The eviction notice, instructing Moitra to vacate the bungalow immediately, was issued on January 16. Previously, Moitra, expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, had been asked to vacate the residence by January 7 after her allotment was revoked.