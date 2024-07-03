Delhi High Court Dismisses Appeal Seeking PM Modi's Disqualification from Lok Sabha Elections

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal challenging a single judge's decision that rejected a plea for the disqualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela rejected the appeal filed by Captain Deepak Kumar. Kumar had alleged that Modi and his accomplices attempted to destabilize national security by planning a fatal crash of an Air India flight in 2018, on which he was the pilot.

According to a report of LiveLaw, Kumar also said Modi "made a false Oath or affirmation which otherwise must be made after the nomination paper has been submitted to RO." The plea also sought the cancellation of the candidatures of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“Are you well? Your petition is inchoate. You're going from one end of the spectrum to another. You're saying they have taken false oaths, that your plain was attacked to your daughter being missing to some former CJI trying to kill you,” the bench told Kumar.

The court further stated, "No human being can understand your petition. It makes no sense. The single judge was absolutely correct that the petition contains unsubstantiated allegations." The court observed that Kumar's allegations are a figment of his imagination and lack any material particulars. The bench also noted that Kumar had sought some information from the Central Information Commission (CIC) against Air India, which was declined.



