Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Police on Mahua Moitra’s Plea to Quash FIR Over Her Remark on NCW Chief

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Friday regarding a petition filed by Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra. Moitra seeks to quash the First Information Report (FIR) filed against her for remarks made about the National Commission of Women (NCW) Chief, Rekha Sharma.

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Delhi Police on a plea moved by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who seeks to quash an FIR filed against her over remarks made about NCW chief Rekha Sharma. During the hearing, the Delhi Police lawyer provided a copy of the FIR to Moitra's… — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2024

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna has requested a response from the Delhi Police and scheduled the next hearing for November 6. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, representing Moitra, informed the court that despite written communication, she had not received a copy of the FIR. Following this, Delhi Police counsel provided a copy of the FIR to Moitra's legal team. T

Moitra, a leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Member of Parliament (MP), was recently booked under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for her tweet targeting Sharma. The tweet referred to a video showing Sharma's staff holding an umbrella over her head during a recent stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

The National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of the derogatory remark made by Ms. Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament, against Ms. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW. The crude remarks are outrageous and a violation of a woman's right to dignity. The Commission… — NCW (@NCWIndia) July 5, 2024

The NCW, which took suo motu cognizance of the tweet, condemned Moitra's comments as "extremely outrageous" and a "sheer violation of women's right to live with dignity."