Delhi High Court Rejects PIL Seeking Removal of Arvind Kejriwal From Post of Chief Minister

Delhi High Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) on Thursday, March 28, praying for the removal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister of the government of Delhi.

The plea was moved by Surjit Singh Yadav, a National Capital resident who claims to be a farmer and social worker. He claimed that a Chief Minister accused of a financial scandal should not be permitted to continue in public office.

The Delhi Chief Minister is currently in ED custody, he has been arrested by the probe agency in a money laundering case linked to a liquor policy scam. A PIL was heard by the division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora heard the matter.

Yadav had submitted that a jailed CM would be incapable of transacting any business from inside if he is allowed to do so, any material, irrespective of its secretive nature, would have to be scanned thoroughly by the prison authorities before it reached Kejriwal's hands and such an act would amount to direct breach of oath of secrecy administered to the CM under the Third Schedule of the Constitution.