Delhi High Court to Hear PIL Against DDA for Neglect in Fatal Mayur Vihar Drain Incident

The Delhi High Court today said that it will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which sought action against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for neglecting a flooded drain in Mayur Vihar, which claimed the lives of a woman and her three-year-old son.

After a heavy downpour on Wednesday, the under-construction drain was filled with water. As the two-and-a-half-year-old child fell into the drain, his mother rushed to save him, but both of them drowned in the water. Plea argued HC to take action against the erring contractor and also pray for an audit of all ongoing drain construction, including flood mitigation measures.

HC to hear on Aug 5 plea for action against authorities for alleged negligence leading to death of woman and her 3-year-old son who fell into waterlogged drain on July 31 and drowned — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2024

Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded the resignation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the incident. DDA had not put up any signboards there so that people could know about the under-construction drain. If the the sign was in place, the mother and her son would not have lost their lives, said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

"We discussed the preparations for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Delhi... We talked about the recent incidents in Rajinder Nagar where three students died and in Mayur Vihar where a mother and son died. We deliberated on the issue of waterlogging in Delhi. Every leader of the AAP will work to fulfil the party's next target and take our work and future plans to the people of Delhi... Atishi has initiated the making of new laws to regulate coaching centres. We have asked for the names of 10 students who will be included in the entire process and the new law will be passed in the Vidhan Sabha. We will control the illegitimate fee structure, surplus hostel charges, conducting classes and libraries in basements, and infrastructure-related issues. We will ensure better education and just coaching centres for students," said MP Sanjay Singh.