Delhi: Himachal CM Sukhu meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, discusses ongoing NHAI projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Both the leaders deliberated on various issues of the state, especially about the ongoing four-lane projects being operated by the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) and other National Highways of the state.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to speed up four-lane projects especially Kiratpur-Manali, Parwanoo-Shimla, Chakki-Mataur-Shimla and Nalagarh- Swarghat highways so that they could be completed in the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, for repairing the work of National Highways CM Sukhu has urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to release funds as the bulk of tourists loves to drive and that's why roads need to be repaired.

Chief Minister Sukhu said, "I have urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for construction of flyovers to ease traffic congestion besides reducing distance and saving commuters time."

Talking to the media the Chief Minister said, "The Union Minister has assured of all the possible assistance and co-operation on the issues raised. CM Sukhu also thanked the Union Minister for his generous approach towards the hilly state and invited him to visit the state.

Earlier in the day, CM Sukhu laid the foundation stone of five storeys 'Himachal Niketan' worth Rs 57.72 crore in Delhi's Dwarka.

'Himachal Niketan' is a third alternative of stay in the National Capital that will provide accommodation facilities to the students and visitors from the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

