Delhi: Hindu Sena Demands ASI Survey of Jama Masjid Alleging Presence of Broken Idols From Temples

Hindu Sena’s national president, Vishnu Gupta, has written to the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), demanding a survey of Delhi’s Jama Masjid. Gupta claims that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb demolished Krishna temples in Jodhpur and Udaipur and embedded the remains of idols on the stairs of Jama Masjid. He cited Aurangzeb Nama, also known as Masir-e-Alamgiri, written by Saqi Mustaq Khan, as evidence for his claims.

Gupta referred to a passage in Masir-e-Alamgiri that mentions events from Sunday, 24-25 May 1689. According to the text, Khan Jahan Bahadur, a general under Aurangzeb, returned from Jodhpur after destroying temples, looting them, and breaking idols. The biography states that Aurangzeb was pleased with this act and ordered the broken idols to be sent to Delhi on bullock carts.

Hindu Sena has demanded that ASI conduct a survey of Jama Masjid to verify the presence of these remains. Gupta stated that if found, the remnants should be retrieved and reinstated in temples to expose the historical atrocities committed by Aurangzeb.

This is not the first time Vishnu Gupta has been involved in such matters. He previously filed a petition in the Ajmer District Court seeking a survey of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, which he claims was originally the Sankat Mochan temple. The court accepted the petition, and the next hearing is scheduled for 20 December.

Gupta, who has faced backlash for his statements, recently received a death threat. Three days ago, he received a call from Canada in which the caller threatened to behead him. According to Gupta, the caller said, “Your head will be chopped off. You’ve made a grave mistake by filing a case against the Ajmer Dargah. You will not be spared.”