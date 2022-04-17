Delhi: History sheeter among 14 people arrested in Jahangirpuri violence

Out of the 14 people who have been arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence, a history-sheeter had been arrested, informed the police.

The accused had been identified as Ansar and was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault, added the police.

"During the probe of a case in Jahangirpuri violence, one of the conspirators namely Ansar has been arrested. He was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections & booked 5 times under Gambling Act & Arms Act," said Delhi Police.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in violence-hit Jahangirpuri of northwest Delhi on Sunday.

Fourteen persons have been arrested so far, in connection with a clash between two groups during a religious procession yesterday.

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession.

"After Delhi's sensitive incident, a flag march is being conducted by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Love Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order).

Delhi Police has registered a case and started the investigation of the incident.Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak said that the situation is under total control and the atmosphere is peaceful.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, said official sources.

( With inputs from ANI )

