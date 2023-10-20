Delhi: History sheeter on his way to watch Ramleela arrested

New Delhi, Oct 20 A plan to watch Ramleela took an unexpected turn on Friday for a notorious criminal -- with a history of six cases -- as he found himself in police custody.

The arrested individual has been identified as Sunil Tyagi a.k.a Mantri (51), a resident of village Burari in Delhi.

The arrest by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi, stems from allegations that the accused swindled numerous property buyers by selling assets entangled in ownership disputes and facing multiple legal battles within the revenue department and the courts, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, a case was filed by the EOW following a complaint by Ram Ratan Sharma and Vinod Verma.

They alleged that they had acquired a property in village Kamalpur Majra, Burari, Delhi, from Dheeraj Tyagi.

"The accused, Dheeraj Tyagi, Sunil Tyagi, and Arun Tyagi, induced them to enter into an agreement to buy the property without disclosing its disputed status and ongoing legal disputes," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Vikram Porwal.

In response to the inducement by the accused, the complainants purchased a piece of land located in the revenue estate of village Kamalpur Majra, Burari, Delhi, for which they paid Rs 48 lakh to Dheeraj Tyagi.

"They were informed that the area had been designated as an urbanised village, promising potential future profits. A money receipt dated January 21, 2016, was executed, and possession of the land was transferred to the complainants on the same day," said the DCP.

After receiving a rejection letter from the Sub Registrar, the complainants attempted to contact the accused individuals, Dheeraj, Sunil, and Arun, but received no response.

"Following persistent efforts to resolve their case, Dheeraj entered a settlement on June 16, 2017, with the complainants and another individual, Om Prakash Arora, agreeing to expedite the resolution of the pending title-related litigation," said the officer.

During the investigation, relevant documents and witness statements were gathered, revealing that a total of six cases had been registered against the arrested accused, Sunil Tyagi.

"The arrested accused, Sunil Tyagi, and his associates sold plots/ land in village Kamalpur Majra, Burari, Delhi, without properly demarcating the plots and while concealing the fact that the property's ownership was disputed and under legal disputes," said the DCP.

One of the accused, Dheeraj, also obtained a loan from a financial institution by pledging the same land, with the present accused serving as a witness and guarantor.

"Sunil has a history of criminal activities, with involvement in six cases employing a similar modus operandi," the DCP added.

