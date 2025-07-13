Delhi Hit and Run: Drunk Audi Driver Runs Over Sleeping Families in Vasant Vihar, Including 8-Year-Old Girl

A drunk Audi driver allegedly ran over five people, including two couples and an eight-year-old girl, as they slept on a footpath near Shiva Camp in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar. The incident took place around 1:45 am on July 9. The driver, 40-year-old Utsav Shekhar, was arrested at the scene. Medical tests later confirmed he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. By the time officers reached the scene, the injured were already taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.The victims have been identified as Ladhi (40), her eight-year-old daughter Bimla, husband Sabami alias Chirma (45), Ram Chander (45) and his wife Narayani (35), all residents of Rajasthan.

