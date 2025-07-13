Delhi Hit and Run: Drunk Audi Driver Runs Over Sleeping Families in Vasant Vihar, Including 8-Year-Old Girl
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 13, 2025 13:00 IST2025-07-13T13:00:00+5:302025-07-13T13:00:00+5:30
A drunk Audi driver allegedly ran over five people, including two couples and an eight-year-old girl, as they slept on a footpath near Shiva Camp in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar. The incident took place around 1:45 am on July 9. The driver, 40-year-old Utsav Shekhar, was arrested at the scene. Medical tests later confirmed he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. By the time officers reached the scene, the injured were already taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.The victims have been identified as Ladhi (40), her eight-year-old daughter Bimla, husband Sabami alias Chirma (45), Ram Chander (45) and his wife Narayani (35), all residents of Rajasthan.
#BREAKING: A white Audi car ran over five people sleeping on a footpath near the Indian Petrol Pump in front of Shiva Camp. The injured, residents of Rajasthan, were rushed to hospitals. The accused driver, Utsav Shekhar (40) of Dwarka, was apprehended at the scene. Eyewitnesses… pic.twitter.com/AuO79qQKaH— IANS (@ians_india) July 13, 2025
“Statements of eyewitnesses were recorded, wherein they stated that a white colour Audi car ran over them while they were sleeping on the footpath,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Amit Goel.Following the incident, Shekhar reportedly drove about 200 meters before crashing into a truck. He was apprehended soon afterward. Legal action against him has been taken, said Delhi police.
In a separate incident three days later, on Najafgarh Road near Uttam Nagar West Metro Station, a 30-year-old man, Vaideshwaran, suffered a brain injury in a hit-and-run crash. He was found unconscious beside his burnt scooter at around 1 am. A broken number plate, believed to belong to the vehicle involved, was recovered at the scene.A case under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 125(A) (acts endangering human life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Bindapur police station. Vaideshwaran remains on life support after being shifted to B L K Super Speciality Hospital.