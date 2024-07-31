Delhi Horror: Woman Shot Dead While Riding with Her Husband in Gokulpuri

A woman was shot dead while riding a motorcycle with her husband in the Gokulpuri area on Tuesday afternoon, Delhi Police said. The victim, Simranjeet Kaur, 30, was declared dead upon arrival at GTB Hospital.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. when Heera Singh, 40, was riding his Bullet motorcycle with Kaur towards Maujpur. Near the Gokalpuri Flyover, Singh had a verbal altercation with another person on a two-wheeler after their vehicles nearly collided. The situation escalated when the unidentified assailant, from a distance of about 30-35 feet on the flyover, fired a single shot, hitting Kaur in the upper chest, near her neck.

Singh rushed Kaur to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have registered a case of murder and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the assailant. The investigation is ongoing.