Delhi Hospitals on High Alert: Bomb Threats Sparks Panic at National Capital

In a disturbing turn of events, Delhi's Burari Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital have both received bomb threats via email, causing panic and prompting immediate police response. Authorities are currently on-site, conducting thorough investigations to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and visitors.

Last week, the national capital was on high alert after over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR got an identical message on their official IDs around 4 am — an email “threatening to blow up” the premises. The incident triggered mass evacuations of schools and panic among parents, even as Delhi Police officers and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) teams rushed to the spots. After a thorough check, it was declared a hoax.