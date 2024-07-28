Delhi: Investigation Reveals Library in IAS Coaching Center Basement Is Unauthorized, Owner Arrested

In a tragic incident, water entered the basement of a Delhi IAS coaching center, leading to the deaths of three individuals. The incident, which has been attributed to the negligence of the building owner, has brought to light serious violations and illegal activities. An illegal coaching center was being operated in the basement without proper permissions. Despite the basement being designated for storage and parking as per the fire NOC, it was used as a library. Classes were held in the basement without the necessary approvals.

The families of the victims, who had sent their children to Delhi with dreams of becoming IAS officers, were shattered by the news of their deaths. The dreams of these families were abruptly broken, with the tragic incident making headlines. The Delhi Police have arrested the owner and organizer of the coaching center. They have been charged under Sections 105, 106(1), 152, 290, and 35 of the BNS. Delhi Mayor Shaili Oberoi expressed her deep sorrow over the incident. She immediately visited the site and observed the NDRF teams conducting rescue operations. Mayor Oberoi confirmed the unfortunate death of three children and wrote to the MCD Commissioner, urging strict action against institutions under MCD jurisdiction and illegally operating coaching centers in basements.

Mayor Oberoi emphasized that if MCD officials are found to be involved in this case, strict action should be taken against them as well. She highlighted that the building's completion certificate, received in 2021, clearly stated that the basement was designated only for parking and storage. The illegal operation of a library in the basement was a direct violation of these rules. The incident has sparked a political controversy, with the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP making allegations against each other regarding the Delhi coaching center tragedy.