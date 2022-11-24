Delhi: Jama Masjid bans entry for women visiting alone or in a group

Delhi's Jama Masjid has issued an order imposing a ban on the entry of women coming alone or in a group.Sabiullah Khan, Jama Masjid's PRO told ANI on Thursday,"There is no restriction on girls/women coming with families, no restriction on married couples either.""When women come alone, improper acts are done, videos get shot, this ban is to stop all of that. Making it a meeting point is not apt for religious places. No restrictions are there on families or married couples," added Khan.Delhi Commission for Women's chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid after the entry of solitary or group of girls at the mosque was prohibited.

The DCW chief said that "no one has the right to ban the entry of women like this".The DCW chief said on Twitter, "The decision to stop the entry of women in Jama Masjid is absolutely wrong. As much as a man has the right to worship, so also a woman. I am issuing notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid."The administration also put a sign outside the masjid, stating that girls aren't allowed in the masjid alone. The decision comes at a time when women from the Muslim community all over the world are fighting for their rights. People have taken offence to the diktat. People from all walks of life have criticised the order it a fundamentalist mentality. "Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that. But girls coming alone and waiting for their dates... this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that," Bukhari told PTI."Any such place, be it a mosque, temple or gurudwara is a place of worship (ibadat ki jagah hai) and there is no restriction on anyone coming for that purpose. Just today, a group of 20-25 girls visited and they were allowed to enter," Bukhari added.

