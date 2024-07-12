Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University to Establish Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain Studies Center

Jawaharlal Nehru University plans to open a Centre for Hindu Studies alongside centers dedicated to Buddhist and Jain studies, as announced in an official notification. These additions will fall under the purview of the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies. The university's Executive Council sanctioned the establishment of these new centers during a meeting held on May 29.

Jawaharlal Nehru University formed a committee tasked with assessing and advising on the adoption of the National Education Policy (2020) and integrating the Indian Knowledge System within the university.

The Executive Council in its meeting held on 29.05.2024 has approved the recommendation of the committee constituted to explore and recommend on NEP-2020 and Indian Knowledge System and its further implementation in the University, and establishing of following centres within the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies," a notification dated July 9 released on Friday read.

Last year, Delhi University (DU) established a Centre for Hindu Studies, which currently offers a master's degree program. The centre is also preparing to introduce undergraduate courses in the near future.

