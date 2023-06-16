Delhi: Kejriwal calls National Capital Civil Services Authority panel "farce", LG office says statement misleading

New Delhi (India), June 16 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the ex-officio chairperson of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) summoned the first meeting of the authority on June 20, and the authority is likely to discuss disciplinary proceedings against an officer.

Meanwhile, even before the meeting of the NCCSA could be convened, the Chief Minister's office in a statement called the panel a "farce body".

"However, even before the first meeting of the NCCSA could be convened, it became clear that the authority is nothing but a farce body. Several proposals related to services are being directly sent by the CS to the LG, bypassing the CM and the NCCSA," the Chief Minister's office release stated.

Expressing his shock at the allegation, a LG secretariat official said that false and misleading statements comprising wrong assertions and half truths are being issued as official statements by the Chief Minister's Office.

"It is shocking that false and misleading statements comprising patently wrong assertions and half truths are being issued as official statements of the Chief Minister's Office," said an LG Secretariat official.

The statement further alleged that the Chief Secretary had sent several proposals related to the services being provided directly to the LG, bypassing the CM and the NCCSA. The statement further alleged that the LG had colluded to bypass the CM and NCCSA to directly issue suspension orders for an officer earlier.

"Several proposals related to services are being directly sent by the CS to the LG, bypassing the CM and the NCCSA. Two weeks back, the Chief Secretary and the Lieutenant Governor colluded to bypass the CM and the NCCSA and directly issue suspension orders for an officer in another matter," it read.

Reacting to the allegation, the official said that since the ordinance came into effect, not a single file related to the posting or transfer of Delhi government officials has been received by the Governor. He further said that the suspension was done on the recommendation of the NCCSA and CM, as the chairman was fully aware of it.

"Not a single file pertaining to posting or transfer has been sent to or received by the LG Secretariat after the Ordinance came into effect. As far as the matter of suspension of an official is concerned, it was duly recommended by the authority (NCCSA) as per law, and the CM, as Chairman of the NCCSA, was fully aware of it," said an LG Secretariat official.

Clarifying the Delhi LG's action, the official said the official whose suspension is being referred to in the CM's statement was suspended due gross violation and misuse of authority. He further questioned CM Kejriwal whether he was trying to save the corrupt and encourage corruption by raising questions over the suspension.

"Moreover, in any case, the LG is the disciplinary authority as per previous and extant laws, and the matter of suspension being referred to in the CM's statement pertained to gross deviation from rules, amounting to misuse of authority for dispensing undue favours to individuals. Is the CM trying to save the corrupt and encourage corruption?" stated LG Secretariat official.

