Delhi: Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah, seeks limited water release from Hathni Kund barrage

New Delhi [India], July 12 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the increased water level in the Yamuna River, seeking his intervention in the release of limited water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana.

CM Kejriwal said that the G20 summit is to be held in Delhi so if a flood happens in Delhi due to increased water level, it won't send a good message to the world.

In his letter, Kejriwal said, "The level of Yamuna in Delhi reached 207.55 meters on Wednesday at 1 PM. It is well above the danger mark (205.33 m). Before this, the maximum level of Yamuna had been reached in 1978, which was 207.49 metres. At that time there was a flood in Delhi and the situation became very serious. At the level of 207.55 meters now Yamuna can flood anytime."

Highlighting the estimates of the Central Water Commission, Kejriwal said that the level of Yamuna will reach 207.72 meters tonight.

"According to the estimate of the Central Water Commission, the level of Yamuna will reach 207.72 meters tonight, which is a matter of great concern," he said.

Stating the reasons for the increase in the level of Yamuna, the Chief Minister said that the water level in Yamuna in Delhi is increased due to the water being released from the Hathni Kund barrage located in Haryana and requested the Union Minister to release the water from Hathni Kund barrage at a limited rate.

"...The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi is not increasing due to the rains in Delhi, but due to the water being released from the Hathini Kund barrage located in Haryana. I humbly request that if possible the water from Hathni Kund barrage should be released at a limited rate only so that the level of Yamuna in Delhi does not increase further," he said in his letter to Union Minister.

"Delhi is the capital of the country. And the G20 summit is going to be here in a few weeks. The news of a flood in the national capital will not send a good message to the world. We all have to save the people of Delhi from this situation," he added.

The water level in Yamuna, which is in spate in Delhi, reached its highest-ever level on Wednesday at 207.55 metres, breaching a 44-year record, officials said.

The water level was 207.48 metres at 12 noon on Wednesday, Delhi Flood Control Department officials said.

In the wake of rising levels of water, rescue and rehabilitation teams are engaged in relocating those living in low-lying areas to safer locations.

