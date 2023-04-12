Delhi: Kidnapping-cum-murder case solved, after scanning over 70 CCTV cameras

New Delhi [India], April 12 : A thorough investigation was carried out with the footage of more than 70 CCTV cameras being scanned to solve the kidnapping-cum-murder case of a person in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

DCP Shahdra, Rohit Meena, said the accused was in desperate need of money and because of that he kidnapped the victim, and demanded ransom from his family.

On April 10, a PCR call was received at Jagat Puri police station regarding an incident of kidnapping for ransom incident of one person named Kuldeep Singh. The complainant, Meeny Saluja stated that her father went missing since 10 am.

Upon investigation, the police found out that the complainant's father Kuldeep Singh was missing form his shop. Coming into action, more than 70 CCTV cameras were scanned through the route of 4 km by the investigating team.

Therein it was found, that the victim entered Stitch Hoods Designer Shop No. C-6/1 in Krishna Nagar, Delhi by parking his scooty at around 10:19 am on April 10. However, he is not seen coming out of the shop in the whole footage. After around two hours, the shopkeeper locked his shop and went away.

As per the police, the shop has been taken on rent by a person named Amandeep Singh Walia, who can also be seen in the footages. Later at 1:40 pm, he comes back and takes away the victim's scooty parked outside his boutique.

Taking note of the developments, the police broke the lock of the shop, and entered the shop, where Kuldeep Singh was found lying dead with tied hand and mouth. Subsequently, the accused was arrested, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused Amandeep revealed that he had some dispute over the transaction of one property in South Anarkali, Jagatpuri. He was in desperate need of money and that's why kidnapped the victim and made the ransom call to his family, the police further said.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

