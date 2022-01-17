Delhi: Kingpin of 'Satta' syndicate carrying bounty of Rs 50,000 arrested
By ANI | Published: January 17, 2022 07:21 PM2022-01-17T19:21:20+5:302022-01-17T19:30:07+5:30
A kingpin of 'Satta' syndicate was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in the national capital, informed Delhi police on Monday.
A kingpin of 'Satta' syndicate was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in the national capital, informed Delhi police on Monday.
The kingpin, identified as Lalit Verma, was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.
As per police, he was earlier declared a proclaimed offender under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) Act in a case registered at Bhajanpura police station in Delhi.
The accused was on the run since 2016, police further said.
According to police, the accused was previously involved and arrested in a case registered with Model Town police station, Ludhiana.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app