Delhi: Lajpat Rai market fire doused, no casualty reported

A fire that broke out at Lajpat Rai market in Delhi's Chandi Chowk on Thursday morning has been doused.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that no causality has been reported in the Lajpat Rai Market fire incident.

"13 fire tenders were rushed to put off the fire," added the DFS.

( With inputs from ANI )

