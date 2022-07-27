Delhi lawyer gets beheading threat, case filed

New Delhi, July 27 A Delhi-based lawyer on Wednesday sought police protection after he received a chilling threat note that claimed to behead him very soon.

"When I reached home, I found a note on the floor near the entry gate of my house that read: 'It's Allah's message, we will behead you too shortly' after which I immediately informed the police about it," Advocate Vineet Jindal told .

The police, accordingly, registered a non-cognizable report under section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and said they have begun probing the matter.

In the non-cognizable report lodged by the police, Jindal claimed that earlier also he had been telephonically threatened and received several calls from the US, Canada and Taiwan. Notably, Jindal, who is also a social activist, has previously umpteen times registered police complaints against the people who allegedly attempted to hurt religious sentiments of the majority community.

On July 14, Jindal had filed a complaint against Adil Chisti of Ajmer, Rajasthan for his alleged provocative and inflammatory remarks against the Hindu religion gods.

"

Recently, Jindal had also filed a complaint against Director Leena Manimekalai over a controversial poster of her new documentary. The complaint was taken into consideration and an FIR was lodged against Manimekalai.

Jindal, while speaking to , also informed that he has previously received threatening calls from proscribed terrorist organisations like Babbar Khalsa and Sikh for justice.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had done the threat assessment and one PSO was given to Advocate Jindal, however, after continuous and more deadly threats to him and his family, Jindal is demanding more security cover as his family is constantly worried and living in fear of their lives.

