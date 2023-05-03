"Delhi LG accepts MCD's revenue was being looted during BJP tenure": AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Responding to Delhi LG VK Saxena's statement regarding the increase in the revenue of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj raised questions on the 15-year tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party's control of the MCD.

Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "The LG's statement about the MCD's earnings increasing from Rs 7249 crores to Rs 8900 crores in 2022-23, indicating revenue growth of about Rs 1650 crores raises some questions. We hope he will answer these questions."

Bharadwaj asked that LG should answer, was the old officers of the MCD, whether Property tax department officers or commissioners replaced by new officers during 2022-23.

Bhardwaj further said, "From 2007 to 2022, the MCD was under the control of the Bharatiya Janata Party and in the last 1 year, the MCD has been run and managed by the officers through the Central government. Now when the LG claims that he has put an end to the revenue leakages within the Municipal Corporation, leading to a significant increase in revenue; this statement implies that the LG also acknowledges the revenue of the Municipal Corporation had been looted for the past 15 years under the BJP government."

Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded the LG conduct an investigation.

He said, "LG has a habit of conducting an investigation for trivial matters, so I request that since he claimed that the revenue loot of the MCD had been stopped over the last year, the LG should conduct an investigation that who was looting the MCD over the past 15 years. Strict action should be taken against those responsible for this crime."

