Delhi LG approves appointment of doctors, medical officers in A-U Tibbia College and Directorate of AYUSH

Published: June 19, 2023

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the appointment of various doctors and medical officers in the A-U Tibbia College and Hospital and the Directorate of AYUSH in the Government of Delhi, said a press release on Monday.

The release stated that four Medical Officers (Unani) in the Directorate and 11 Assistant Professors in the A-U Tibbia College are all set to get appointed.

"All these posts being filled are Group 'A' posts and will go a long way in strengthening the Hospital, improving the health services under the Unani stream being availed by the people of Delhi," the release stated.

In addition to this, four Non-Teaching Specialists Gr III in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics and Microbiology/Bacteriology are all set to be appointed in the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Dr BSA Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Nanak Eye Centre.

